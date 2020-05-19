Normal People actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal will be taking part in an online fundraiser tonight (May 19) by going head to head on Mario Kart 8.

The stars join a list of other celebrities taking part in the CALM Lock-In: Mario Kart Edition initiative launched by mental health charity CALM as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Edgar-Jones and Mescal will be joined by Tom Grennan, Jon Richardson, Joe Sugg, Iain Stirling, Seann Walsh, Anthony Watson and Tyrone Mings in various races on Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

The races will be able to watch on Instagram Live and Twitch, with Amelia Dimoldenberg commentating on the games on CALM’s Twitch account. Viewers will be able to tune in to hours of free entertainment, and raise money through donations going towards the running of CALM helplines.

CALM CEO Simon Gunning spoke of the charity’s initiative and the rise in demand recently, surpassing 19,000 calls and conversations since lockdown began in the UK, and preventing 80 suicides.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen people need CALM and our services more than ever before,” Gunning began. “We know that lockdown has been incredibly tough, so we wanted to do something that would give people a fun evening and help take their mind off everything else that’s happening at the moment – even if just for a few moments – whilst also raising awareness of the CALM services that can be an added support when life gets tough.

“CALM is here for anyone who needs help and our free and confidential helpline and webchat are open seven days a week from 5pm-midnight. If anyone is struggling and would like some help visit thecalmzone.net for ways to support yourself and others.”

Advertisement

The Twitch schedule with all participating players is available on the CALM Instagram page.