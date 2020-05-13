Normal People producer Ed Guiney and director Lenny Abrahamson have shed more light on the next Sally Rooney BBC project, Conversations with Friends.

The upcoming series is based on Rooney’s first novel, telling the story of Frances and Bobbi, two friends whose lives intertwine with an older couple.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter from lockdown, Guiney confirmed Conversations with Friends is very much in the works. “Obviously [it] is a cousin of Normal People in a way, but it’s also quite different,” he said.

“We’re actively developing that and Lenny’s going to direct the opening episodes of that again, and that’s very exciting and a lovely thing to be working on during the lockdown.”

On adapting Rooney’s prose for Normal People, Abrahamson explained part of the process. “It’s a different medium,” he began, “and it needs all sorts of shifts in the language of how you tell a story to give the same sort of experience in the series.

“But in terms what we were trying to do, we wanted to tell that very story. That was everybody’s intention.

“And we had Sally working with us, which was fabulous, because it gave us access to all of her thinking when she was writing the novel and her sense of some of the aspects of characters’ lives that aren’t in the novel that we could still draw on for the actors and for ourselves.”

Normal People landed on BBC iPlayer as a box set on Sunday April 26, and scored BBC Three its best-ever week with over 16.2 million requests for the series.