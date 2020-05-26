Normal People actor Paul Mescal will be raffling off one of the chains he wore in the TV series for charity.

Mescal, who plays Connell Waldron in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, has risen to fame and sparked a particular fandom, who noticed his character wearing a silver chain in the show.

Ahead of the BBC One broadcast of episodes 9 and 10 of the series yesterday (May 25), Mescal wrote on Instagram how those two episodes address suicide and mental health — explaining that it swayed his decision to donate one of his chains to a charity.

The chain, by independent jewellery designer Roxanne First, will be raffled off to raise money for Pieta, an Ireland-based suicide and self-harm crisis centre. At the time of writing, €23,670 has been raised with another 12 days to go – you can enter here.

Mescal recently said a second season of the hit BBC show is “not on the cards” currently, despite Connell being “still alive and breathing” with “a lot of life left to live”.

In a five-star review of Normal People, NME said: “Running over six hours across 12 episodes, Normal People is a single relationship written large in tiny details – and both actors do a great job of keeping the focus narrowed down to the smallest flickers of love, pain and regret.

“What’s more, it’s the chemistry between Mescal and Edgar-Jones that mostly manages to keep the show from sinking too deep into melancholia. For all its raw emotion and underlying sadness, this is a heartfelt love story that radiates warmth from the very start.”