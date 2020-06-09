Normal People actor Paul Mescal has raised €70,340 (£62,000) for charity by raffling off one of his personal chains.

His character in the hit BBC Three series, Connell Waldron, gained notoriety for the silver chain he always wore – and so Mescal raffled one of his own to raise money for the Ireland-based suicide and self-harm crisis centre Pieta.

“Congratulations Éadaoin !!!” Mescal tweeted, announcing the winner of the raffle. “Thank you so much to everyone who participated ….70340 euro is a huge amount of money and will go a long way in supporting Pieta’s vital services x.”

Pieta shared their own message of thanks, saying “we have been blown away by the global support.”

Normal People, based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, scored BBC Three its best-ever week on iPlayer upon release with over 16 million requests for the 12-episode drama.

When asked about the potential for a second season, Mescal told NME: “Series one is the book, but we don’t know what’s on the other side.”

In a five-star review of Normal People, NME said: “Running over six hours across 12 episodes, Normal People is a single relationship written large in tiny details – and both actors do a great job of keeping the focus narrowed down to the smallest flickers of love, pain and regret.

“What’s more, it’s the chemistry between Mescal and Edgar-Jones that mostly manages to keep the show from sinking too deep into melancholia. For all its raw emotion and underlying sadness, this is a heartfelt love story that radiates warmth from the very start.”