Normal People star Paul Mescal has admitted that a potential second season of the hit show is “not on the cards” currently.

The show, which arrived on BBC Three last month, is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name for which no sequel nor follow-up has been written.

“There’s no question that [his character, Connell] to me is still alive and breathing and very much has a lot of life left to live, and has a relationship with Marianne that is maybe unfinished,” Mescal told Mail Online.

He continued: “I do feel like the series that has finished is its own thing, and I’m totally comfortable with that. It’s not on the cards at the moment, but if I got the opportunity to play him again, amazing.”

Speaking about a potential second season of Normal People in a recent NME interview, Mescal and co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones (Marianne) said they could see a potential pattern for how to continue the story.

“Series one is the book,” Mescal said, “but we don’t know what’s on the other side. The great thing about these two characters is that their lives continue.”

Edgar-Jones echoed this sentiment: “That’s what’s so wonderful about the book. At the end, they’re very much alive and you’re left not knowing where they’re gonna go. It’s upsetting to read, but it’s also quite thrilling and realistic.

“We’ve left the series in a similar way. I think it’s quite interesting to leave it open.”

Another 12-part Sally Rooney BBC adaptation was green-lit earlier this year in the shape of her debut novel Conversations with Friends.

Giving Normal People a five-star review, NME wrote: “Running over six hours across 12 episodes, Normal People is a single relationship written large in tiny details – and both actors do a great job of keeping the focus narrowed down to the smallest flickers of love, pain and regret.

“What’s more, it’s the chemistry between Mescal and Edgar-Jones that mostly manages to keep the show from sinking too deep into melancholia. For all its raw emotion and underlying sadness, this is a heartfelt love story that radiates warmth from the very start.”