‘Normal People”s Connell and Marianne meet ‘Fleabag”s Hot Priest in Comic Relief crossover

The worlds of Normal People and Fleabag collided last night (jUNE 26) for Irish charity fundraiser RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

In one of two sketches that reunited Normal People‘s Connell and Marianne – played by Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones – the two characters confessed their sins to a priest revealed to be Andrew Scott’s character from Fleabag.

Mescal also shared photos from the shoot, showing the three stars together. “Well this happened!” he said on Instagram. “@daisyedgarjones and Andrew are absolute legends.”

Later in the broadcast, a second sketch titled Normal Older People saw Peter McDonald and Deirdre O’Kane playing Connell and Marianne 40 years in the future.

The two Normal People reunions, both of which were filmed by the hit show’s director Lenny Abrahamson, were announced earlier this week.

Comic Relief founder Richard Curtis said ahead of the show: “One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra special into the world of Normal People.”

Normal People producer Ed Guiney had previously ruled out a traditional second season of the hit BBC Three drama, saying: “It feels like we tell a very complete story about these characters’ lives, and so it’s not something we’re moving to do. Maybe there’s a version of it down the line.”

Mescal and Edgar-Jones left things open, telling NME: “Series one is the book, but we don’t know what’s on the other side. The great thing about these two characters is that their lives continue.”