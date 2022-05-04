Norman Reedus responds to Melissa McBride’s ‘Walking Dead’ exit

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has commented on the exit of his co-star Melissa McBride.

McBride has played Carol Peletier in the hit AMC show and its spinoffs for the last 12 years, and was set to star alongside Reedus in a spinoff focusing on Carol and Reedus’ character Daryl.

The show is slated for a 2023 lunch and will be shot in Europe, with Reedus recently supporting McBride’s decision to leave the project.

“12 years is a gruelling schedule and she wanted to take some time off, so she’s doing that. She deserves it,” Reedus said in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I imagine those characters are gonna meet back up at some point and I might even meet up with some other characters down the road,” he added, teasing a return in the future.

“But she’s taking time off and in the meantime, they were like, ‘Hey, you wanna go on a mission?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah! Let’s go on a mission.’”

According to Deadline, AMC had announced McBride’s exit saying that “relocating to Europe became logistically untenable” for McBride, but also said it was hoped we’d “see Carol again in the near future.”

The spin-off was confirmed in 2020 with Reedus admitting how it changed following the flagship show’s original ending.

Reedus explained how The Walking Dead planted a seed for the spin-off in the season 10 episode Lines We Cross, in which Daryl and Carol muse on the idea of going to New Mexico together.