Norman Reedus says his ‘Walking Dead’ character would kill Negan given the chance

Norman Reedus, who plays fan favourite Daryl in The Walking Dead, has said that his character would have killed villain Negan in light of the season’s recent developments.

Reedus’ character has splintered away from the group in the show’s latest and final season. Within the core group however, a betrayal has happened.

Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the show, left longstanding character Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to die in the opening episode’s cliffhanger ending.

Negan then lied to the surviving group about Maggie’s fate, only for her to show up unharmed soon after.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus was asked what Daryl would have done to Negan if still with the group.

“He would have slit his throat,” he said. “Hands down, he’d be dead.”

The actor, who will be starring in a spin-off show with co-star Melissa McBride, provided some more insight into the current season, including details on the Reapers.

“There’s a very Blackwater sort of vibe to that group,” he said. “They’re very professional. They know how to kill.”

He also hinted that their leader Pope (Ritchie Coster) will be getting more screentime moving forward.

“That guy is a really good character,” he said. “There’s an intensity that’s almost like the hand of God has put into him. You just can’t stop him.”

Meanwhile, Morgan has teased an explosive final season of the show, saying that “things are about to get a lot fucking crazier.”

“It’s quite a journey they’re on,” the actor said of Negan’s tumultous relationship with Maggie.

“There are going to be moments where they’ll have revelations about one another and maybe understand a little more about each other,” he added. “They both know what it takes to survive and that bad things have to be done. But it won’t take away what she feels about Glenn’s death.”