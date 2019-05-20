Rogue water bottle spotted in ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

A game of Starbucks and water?

A stray water bottle was spotted in last night’s Games of Thrones finale, only weeks after a misplaced coffee cup caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers.

The object was seen lurking behind the boot of Samwell Tarly during a key scene which focused on crucial talks about who should become the next ruler of Westeros.

As Tyrion Lannister enters the meeting, Tarly is seen sitting on the far left – with the bottle being clearly visible behind his foot.

Posting on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Game of Thrones caught red handed AGAIN, falling all of its fans, and I’m not talking about the disappointing ending; a water bottle behind Sam’s leg made it in the show.”

Another joked: “They should’ve ended with the water bottle and Starbucks cup fighting to the death for the iron throne.”

The latest gaffe comes after an errant coffee cup was previously spotted behind Daenerys Targaryen in episode four of the final season. While it eventually emerged that the cup came from a coffee shop near the show’s set in Belfast, Northern Ireland, many assumed that it was a Starbucks product – leading to a wealth of free advertising for the drinks giant.

It also led many of the show’s stars to jokingly point the finger at actress Emilia Clarke – who insisted that she wasn’t to blame. The cup was later digitally removed by HBO. Clarke also hailed the show in a fond farewell letter last night, admitting that its end had left her “overwhelmed.”