Noughts + Crosses author Malorie Blackman has responded to claims she is “anti-white” as the TV adaptation of her acclaimed novels airs.

The writer’s series is set in an alternate Britain in which the black ‘Crosses’ rule over the white ‘Noughts’.

However, following the airing of the BBC adaptation’s first episode last week, Blackman hit back at accusations she “hated white people”.

Btw, to those accusing me of being anti-white or stating I must hate white people to create such a story as Noughts and Crosses, I'm not even going to dignify your absurd nonsense with a response. Go take a seat waaaay over there in the cold, dark and bitter haters' corner. — Aunty Malorie Blackman (@malorieblackman) March 7, 2020

Noughts + Crosses star Jack Rowan later responded to the author’s tweet, writing: “YOU TELL EM!!!”

Blackman then send her own response, saying: “Jack, your aunty always tries to speak the truth, but with love!”, Rowan then writing: “Hahaha! She’s does indeed!!”

The actor plays Callum McGregor in the series, who falls for Masali Baduza’s Sephy Hadley in a forbidden love story.

Speaking to NME about what he learned from the experience of appearing on the show, Rowan explained: “I’m born and bred central London.

“I’ve always been surrounded by culture and I’ve gone to school with multi-cultural friends from everywhere, but I also came to the conclusion, or came to the realisation, that I’m privileged.”

He added of how Noughts + Crosses could ‘explain’ racism to those who have never experienced it: “I hope it can teach someone who isn’t maybe surrounded by so much culture every day, that could perhaps watch our show and think: ‘Oh, that person looks like me’.”