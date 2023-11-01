Oasis fans have taken to social media to join the outpouring of tributes to the actor Matthew Perry who died at the weekend.

Perry, known widely for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 29).

But fans of the Oasis have been remembering Perry for a specific reason, the time he hosted Saturday Night Live and presented them as the musical entertainment for the evening.

Advertisement

The episode, which took place on October 4 1997, included various comedy skits, including Perry hosting a sarcasm class, fitting with his typical comedic style, and a parody take on Friends.

But some Oasis fans are more focused on the end of the episode, where Perry closed the show, with Liam and Noel Gallagher standing either side of him. The duo had just that year released their third studio album ‘Be Here Now’, and performed the tracks, ‘Acquiesce’ and ‘Don’t Go Away.’

The caption of the Instagram post read: “Rest in peace Matthew Perry. The time he hosted SNL and Oasis participated in 1997” and has received over 14,000 likes.

Having topped the UK charts with their debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ in 1994 and spending 10 weeks at Number One in the UK charts with tracks from 1995 follow up, ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’, Oasis were at their peak in the 1990s, as was Friends, which had first aired three years prior in 1994.

On X, formerly Twitter, an Oasis fan account has posted the viral meme stemming from a screengrab from season three episode six of Friends, ‘The One With The Giant Poking Device’ where Perry’s character, Chandler, is hugging a Lionel Richie album, but with ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ edited in instead. The caption to the post reads, “R.I.P Matthew Perry”.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, fans of Perry’s are remembering his various roles across his career, particularly in The West Wing, and are continuing to pay tribute to the late actor.