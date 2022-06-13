‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Hayden Christensen “saddened” by racist attacks on Moses Ingram

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Hayden Christensen has shared his support for co-star Moses Ingram following racist attacks on her.

The Reva Savander actress recently shared a number of abusive messages she received following the debut of the Disney+ Star Wars series a few weeks ago.

Speaking in a new interview with ET, Christensen said: “I’ve heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me. I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being, but an incredibly talented actress.”

The Darth Vader actor went on to praise Ingram, continuing: “The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive.

“So, I mean, I hope by the end of the series, people are coming around. I think she’s done a great job and I think [Reva] is an important character and people will come to realize that.”

Ingram recently spoke to NME about being a role model for young Black girls, explaining that she had asked for changes to her look.

“Originally, the hair for Reva was doing something my hair doesn’t do,” she said, revealing that she asked for the hair to be changed so it wouldn’t involve wearing a wig, notably for what a wig would project.

“I knew I was going to be in a position where a lot of kids are going to want to be Reva for Halloween. I don’t want them to have to put on a wig because I put on a wig. I want them to be able to do what our hair does.”

She added: “I know it’s going to mean a lot to a lot of people. It’s exciting… In a lot of ways it feels bigger than me and my personal feelings. It feels kind of too big to fathom, but I’m happy people will have someone who looks like them.”

Following the racist abuse sent to Ingram, fellow star Ewan McGregor and Star Wars came to her defence online, the latter saying: “There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be racist.”