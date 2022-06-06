‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: “hundreds” of crew members stormed set to see Hayden Christensen as Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor says “hundreds” of crew members stormed the set of the Disney+ show to see Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader once again.

Christensen reprised his famous role from the Star Wars prequel series in the new Disney+ series and the forthcoming Ahsoka spinoff.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight about the show, titular star McGregor explained that “hundreds of people appeared [all over the set]” to see Christensen in costume as Vader, while Christensen himself discussed how much he enjoys that “so many of the crew members were, like, proper Star Wars fans.”

“I was like, ‘Why are there so many people here today?’,” McGregor added. “Hayden walks out in the suit, and I was like, ‘Oh, of course, that’s why everyone is here. Everyone is here to see this moment.’”

“I’ve never quite seen a crew react the way they reacted when [Hayden] came on set for the first time as Vader,” he went on. “I mean, it was like one of the greatest moments on any film set that I have ever seen.”

Elsewhere, Christensen has said he is “absolutely” open to an Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff focusing on Darth Vader.

Asked by ET Canada whether he would consider his own standalone series, Christensen told the publication, “Yeah, I mean, you know, absolutely,” adding: “I think this is a character that sort of resonates in our culture and in a very kind of profound way.

“And there’s certainly more there to explore. There are so many other stories that have been told in these other mediums.” The actor went on: “I would love to get to continue my journey with him.”

In a four-star review of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, NME wrote: “Walking the line between nostalgia and novelty as well as shouldering the entire Skywalker saga, Obi-Wan Kenobi has one of the toughest jobs in the galaxy. As long as no-one tries to bring Jar Jar Binks back in the next few episodes, it might just pull it off…”