‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ originally focused on Ben and Luke Skywalker’s relationship

Ewan McGregor has said Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally about the relationship between Ben and Luke Skywalker.

The show, which debuted in May, followed Obi-Wan’s (McGregor) journey to save a kidnapped Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) and return her to safety.

Speaking during a panel at Fan Expo Boston on Sunday (via ComicBook.com), McGregor revealed the original plan for the story was centred around Obi-Wan’s relationship with a young Luke Skywalker (played in the show by Grant Feely).

“It was going to be a story about me and Luke,” McGregor said. “It was always going to be that, and that was one of the genius moments where everyone went, ‘Wait a minute,’ and then changed it.”

He added: “That’s the beautiful thing about how passionate Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us are, who are involved with it is from the beginning is we try really hard not to let anything of the bad just to protect your experience of seeing it for the first time. I think it’s really cool that Disney and Lucasfilm care so much for the fan experience.

“They really want you to have a 100 per cent experience the first time you see it, and if you’ve read that, and that leaked, and this came out, it’s just a bit of a shame isn’t it? It’s like looking at your Christmas presents before Christmas Day.”

The show was originally pitched as a film trilogy, before it was adapted into a TV series following the poor box office performance of Star Wars spin-off film Solo.

McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who reprised his role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, have both expressed interest in returning for a second season.

“Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story,” Christensen told the Radio Times. “But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.”