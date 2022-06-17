‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ stars share hopes for season two

The stars of Obi-Wan Kenobi have shared their hopes for a second season of the Star Wars series.

Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor have both said they would be keen to reprise their roles, despite the plan for now being to keep the Disney+ show to a limited series.

In conversation with Radio Times, director Deborah Chow had said the plan was always for a limited series but that there are “more stories that you could tell.”

“Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story,” Christen, who reprised his role as Anakin/Darth Vader added. “But I would love to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.”

“I hope it’s not the last time I play him,” said Ewan McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi. “I had such a great time doing this, I’m sure we can think of a few more stories before I turn into Alec Guinness, don’t you think?”

The new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi airs on Disney+ next week.

In a first-look review of the series, NME wrote: “Whatever’s left of George Lucas’ 45-year-old vision survives here in the show’s influences, drawing from Westerns and Japanese cinema to meld Star Wars back into the shape it first took in 1977 – albeit repainted here with a flawless $150million sheen.

“Not wasting too much time on Obi-Wan’s moping, Chow guns the show forward at a furious pace, ending an action-packed double-header debut with a blast from the past and a whole lot of promise for the rest of the series.”