Ofcom reveals most complained about UK television shows of 2023

UK media regulator Ofcom has revealed its list of the most complained about television programmes of 2023.

Included on the list are a number of current affairs programmes, the Coronation of King Charles III, and one particular episode of Love Island. Not included in the 69,236 complaints from the last year are programmes on the BBC. Ofcom states on its website, “Under the BBC Charter, these must be handled by the BBC in the first instance.”

The full list of the top 10 most complained about UK programmes of 2023, via Ofcom, is below:

Dan Wootton Tonight, GB News, 26 September 2023

8,867 complaints were brought against the show, mainly regarding the misogynistic comments made by Laurence Fox about journalist Ava Evans.

King Charles III: The Coronation, ITV1, 6 May 2023

Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh’s comments about a “terribly white” Buckingham Palace balcony during the coronation of King Charles III attracted the second highest number of complaints, with 8,421 objections.

Good Morning Britain, ITV 1, 17 October 2023

Richard Madeley’s controversial questioning of politician Layla Moran, who has family members in Gaza, about whether they had heard “word on the street” about the 7 October attack drew in 1,400 complaints.

Jeremy Vine, Channel 5, 13 March 2023

These complaints followed a discussion about the junior doctors’ pay dispute, with Ofcom recognising that “some references about progression timelines and corresponding pay-scales were not strictly accurate”.

Breakfast With Kay Burley, Sky News, 23 November 2023

After Burley asked an Israeli spokesperson whether Israel “values” the lives of Palestinians “less”, the programme received 1,880 complaints.

Lee Anderson’s Real World, GB News, 29 September 2023

These 1,697 complaints were around the potential lack of sufficiently ranging views, regarding Lee Anderson’s interview with Suella Braverman, with both Anderson and his guest being Conservative MPs.

Breakfast With Kay Burley, Sky News, 10 October 2023

These complaints came against the news programme alleging that Burley misrepresented comments made by the Palestinian ambassador. These 1,640 complaints are still being assessed by Ofcom.

Naked Education, Channel 4, 4 April 2023

This programme received 1,285 complaints for its inclusion of pre-watershed nudity. Ofcom maintain that “the programme had a clear educational focus” and “there were warnings to the audience before the programme aired”.

This Morning, ITV, 18 December 2023

These complaints related to a very recent episode of This Morning, where broadcaster, Vanessa Feltz, made controversial comments about the experience of coeliac disease. The comments have been highly criticised, drawing in 1,092 complaints.

Love Island, ITV2, 9 July 2023

The majority of the 992 complaints about this episode were surrounding bullying towards one contestant. Viewers also complained about an editorial decision to have a contestant voted off and then return to the programme, which has occurred in previous series of the dating show.