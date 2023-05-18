Oh My Girl’s Arin and Go Soo to star in new K-drama ‘Summer Love Machine Blues’

Oh My Girl‘s Arin is reportedly set to join Go Soo in new K-drama Summer Love Machine Blues.

On May 15, SPOTV News reported that the pair would star as the leads of the upcoming tvN miniseries.

The news was confirmed by South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM, who said: “Go Soo and Arin have been cast in ‘Summer Love Machine Blues.’ As far as we know, filming is currently underway.”

Summer Love Machine Blues is one of multiple dramas that will be airing as part of tvN’s “O’PENING” project, which showcases 10 short-form dramas that were chosen during CJ ENM’s “O’PEN” contest exhibit for new screenwriters. The project was formerly known as tvN’s Drama Stage.

The K-drama is set to air later this year, although an exact release date and other details — including the plot — are yet to be announced.

In April, Oh My Girl dropped their new song ‘Miracle’ — also the name of their fandom — to commemorate the eighth anniversary of their debut, which happened on April 20, 2015. The song is the girl group’s first release in over a year, since their second studio album ‘Real Love’.

On ‘Miracle’, OH MY GIRL sing about how their fans are like “a streak of light in the dark”. The song dropped alongside a heart-warming music video featuring the six-member group recording the track in the studio.

Notably, ‘Miracle’ is also OH MY GIRL’s first release since the departure of original member Jiho in May 2022. The K-pop idol was the only member of the girl group not to renew her contract with WM Entertainment.

Elsewhere, Arin also previously collaborated with ex-LOONA member Chuu, (G)I-DLE‘s Yuqi, soloist and former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena and Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung for a special cover of KARA’s hit 2011 single ‘Step’.