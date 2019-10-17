Okay, it’s happening! Listen to the first episode of new ‘The Office’ podcast ‘Office Ladies’

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talk through iconic episodes of the much-loved show

Office Ladies, the new podcast with Office stars Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), has just released its first episode – listen to it below.

The show sees the pair taking a trip through classic episodes of the cult sitcom, as well as asking fan questions.

Office Ladies was announced last month, and Fischer said: “So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired. As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans.”

Listen to the first episode – discussing the pilot episode of The Office – below.

The Pilot This week, Jenna and Angela start at the beginning and break down The Pilot episode of The Office. The ladies hit you with some Fast Facts, insights from Ricky Gervais, and the origin of Angela’s ‘cat party’.

Kinsey added: “The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences.

“There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs.

“So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s rewatch The Office together!”

Back in June, it was revealed that The Office would be leaving Netflix in favour of NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Last year, the cast of The Office jokingly begged Steve Carell to take part in a revival of the show. It came after it was revealed that NBC could revive the show once more, and the cast interrupted Carrell with the request as he was trying to deliver a monologue on SNL.