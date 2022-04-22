NewsTV News

Olivia Colman has a surprise role in teen series ‘Heartstopper’

“Amazing secret keeping by Netflix”

By Adam Starkey
Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson in 'Heartstopper' CREDIT: Netflix

Olivia Colman has a supporting role in new Netflix drama Heartstopper.

Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a coming-of-age teen romance series about high school students Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Colman’s involvement in the series has been a secret until the show debuted today (April 22), appearing as Nick’s mother Sarah at the end of the first episode.

The character is seen at several points throughout the series, offering emotional support to her son as he struggles to come to terms with his feelings.

Viewers have shared their surprise at the reveal, with many impressed how Netflix managed to actually keep Colman’s role a secret.

“Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson in Heartstopper is a+ casting,” one viewer wrote.

“How the heck did Olivia Colman stay a secret in Heartstopper! Amazing secret keeping by Netflix,” another wrote.

Speaking about Colman’s casting (via RadioTimes), Oseman said: “When we were discussing trying to get a big name to be Nick’s mum, I was literally like there’s no way this is going to happen. This is the silliest idea ever. There’s literally not any point doing this.

“But we tried anyway and Olivia wanted to do it. And I just couldn’t believe it. There’s really no other way to say it, I was just shocked, but so happy because she’s such an incredible actress. She brings so much to that character and all the scenes with Nick’s mum just feel so special and subtle and just really beautiful.”

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix.

