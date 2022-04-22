Olivia Colman has a surprise role in teen series ‘Heartstopper’

Olivia Colman has a supporting role in new Netflix drama Heartstopper.

Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a coming-of-age teen romance series about high school students Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).

Colman’s involvement in the series has been a secret until the show debuted today (April 22), appearing as Nick’s mother Sarah at the end of the first episode.

The character is seen at several points throughout the series, offering emotional support to her son as he struggles to come to terms with his feelings.

So the secret is out… Olivia Colman stars as Nick Nelson's wonderful mum, Sarah, in Heartstopper! pic.twitter.com/IPdBOrSOUP — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 22, 2022

Viewers have shared their surprise at the reveal, with many impressed how Netflix managed to actually keep Colman’s role a secret.

“Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson in Heartstopper is a+ casting,” one viewer wrote.

Everyone during episode 1 of #Heartstopper when there's suddenly OLIVIA COLMAN. pic.twitter.com/iMNtQXXmcm — Serienfuchs (@Serienfuchs) April 22, 2022

LMAO WAIT HOW DID @Netflix HIDE THAT OLIVIA COLMAN WAS IN HEARTSTOPPER pic.twitter.com/VC7vD5Xe8Y — Zoe Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) April 22, 2022

olivia colman as sarah nelson in heartstopper is a+ casting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kXt1qaTv2W — rike ✨olivia colman hot bitch era (@THEFAVOURITE_) April 15, 2022

How the heck did Olivia Colman stay a secret in #Heartstopper! Amazing secret keeping by Netflix. From Queen Elizabeth II to Sarah Nelson, she is clearly an International Gem — Kydenne S Parratow (@Caereir) April 22, 2022

“How the heck did Olivia Colman stay a secret in Heartstopper! Amazing secret keeping by Netflix,” another wrote.

Speaking about Colman’s casting (via RadioTimes), Oseman said: “When we were discussing trying to get a big name to be Nick’s mum, I was literally like there’s no way this is going to happen. This is the silliest idea ever. There’s literally not any point doing this.

“But we tried anyway and Olivia wanted to do it. And I just couldn’t believe it. There’s really no other way to say it, I was just shocked, but so happy because she’s such an incredible actress. She brings so much to that character and all the scenes with Nick’s mum just feel so special and subtle and just really beautiful.”

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix.