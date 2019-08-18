Olivia Colman to guest star as femme fatale in ‘The Simpsons’

She'll appear in the upcoming 31st season

Olivia Colman is set to appear in the upcoming new season of The Simpsons, it has been confirmed.

James L. Brooks, the executive producer of the long-running hit series, took to Twitter on Friday (August 16) to reveal that the Oscar-winning actor will voice a character aiming to seduce Homer.

“Just this second came from recording one of the best guest appearances in Simpsons history,” he wrote of Colman’s performance. “No kidding, I am flying.”

Teasing what viewers can expect from Colman’s animated alter-ego, Brooks explained that she is a “femme fatal [sic] who attracts every man she’s ever met but falls hard, harder than she ever imagined, for Homer Simpson.” See the tweet below.

There are currently no further details on Colman’s episode, which will appear in season 31 of The Simpsons. Also set to lend their voices to the next visit to Springfield are John Legend, Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad).

Earlier this year, Olivia Colman won the Best Actress award at the Oscars for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite. She beat Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, and Yalitza Aparicio to take home the golden statuette. The star also reprised her role of the villainous Godmother in Fleabag’s second season.

Meanwhile, The Simpsons‘ longtime composer Alf Clausen is suing the show, claiming that his dismissal was based on ageism and disability. He was let go in 2017, having composed music for over 560 episodes of the series.