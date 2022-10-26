Olivia Cooke expects to see her feet on fetish sites following ‘House Of The Dragon’ scene

Olivia Cooke has suggested her feet will appear on fetish sites following an explicit scene in House Of The Dragon.

In episode nine of the Game Of Thrones spin-off, Queen Alicent (Cooke) attempts to obtain information from her court associate Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) by bearing her feet in front of him. Larys then proceeds to masturbate while sitting opposite.

“It is wild, because there are beheadings, people getting their cocks cut off, graphic violence and brothel scenes, but getting my feet out and him wanking off, that’s the most shocking,” Cooke told Variety.

She continued: “It’s funny, isn’t it? I knew on the day, I didn’t want this to be gratuitous at all because I know my feet will end up on various sites.

“It’s wild how you can’t predict which scenes people have the biggest reactions to, and unfortunately it was that one.”

Also in the interview, Cooke revealed that she was anxious about the show’s mid-season time-jump, which saw her replace Emily Carey as an older iteration of Alicent.

“That was really hard because you just don’t know which way it’s going to go,” she said, noting that viewers had already cemented a relationship with Carey.

Elsewhere, the show’s executive producer and writer Sara Hess recently suggested that future episodes of the HBO epic may depict sexual violence.

Hess previously told Vanity Fair that the first season of the show would not portray any form of sexual abuse, and that it would instead be handled off-screen.

However, in a more recent appearance on the official Game Of Thrones Podcast: House Of The Dragon, Hess said the series would not “shy away” from such material if necessary.

“I would like to clarify that I didn’t say that we are not going to portray sexual violence ever,” she said.

“I’m not saying that we are. I don’t know. There are hopefully going to be several more seasons of this show so it’s not off the table.”

She continued: “We didn’t feel the need to put in what wasn’t in the book. It’s definitely a part of the world and something that if it’s necessary we won’t shy away from, but I think there’s got to be a lot of thought about how it’s portrayed.

“It’s also a more nuanced point to make. I don’t think you have to be raped to be oppressed and traumatised. I’m more interested in the more subtle ways it plays out.”