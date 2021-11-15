Olly Alexander “flattered” by ‘Doctor Who’ rumours

Years & Years singer Olly Alexander has admitted he is “flattered” by rumours he could be the next Doctor on Doctor Who, though shut down any speculation.

The star, who won huge acclaim for his turn in Channel 4’s It’s A Sin earlier this year, has been heavily rumoured to take over the iconic sci-fi role when Jodie Whittaker steps away next year.

However, responding to the speculation, Alexander confirmed to Metro: “I was so flattered and inspired by [the rumours] but I’m definitely not the next Doctor Who.

“It’s an amazing show and I was quite flattered that people thought I might be able to do it,” he added.

The singer and actor’s manager previously dismissed the rumours, writing in an Instagram post in July: “Even though Olly is often contacted by Cybermen, I’m afraid I have to exterminate this speculation.

“As nice as it is to see interest in this story regenerate, it just isn’t true. As Ood as it might sound, Olly is focusing on his music, for the time being.”

Alexander has recently been busy as Years & Years, which is now a solo project, and is due to release next album ‘Night Call’ in January.

“I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls,” he said of the record. “I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.”

Following the release, the singer will embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour, which is due to start in May before finishing up the following month.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Alexander opened up to NME about It’s A Sin, which follows the Aids pandemic in the 1980s.

“There’s not been a drama about this period made in the UK on this scale ever,” he explained. “It’s all those things Russell [T Davies] does so well. It makes you laugh and cry. It makes your heart break as well as growing three sizes bigger.

“When I watched it, I bawled my eyes out and I knew everything that was going to happen, but it was still so emotional and joyful.”