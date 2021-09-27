‘On My Block’ spin-off ‘Freeridge’ announced for Netflix

A spin-off from Netflix series On My Block is officially in the works.

Ahead of the main show’s fourth and final season, Netflix has commissioned a spin-off titled Freeridge from On My Block co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzales and Jeremy Haft, along with co-producers Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.

While all are credited as co-creators and executive producers on the spin-off, Uyeshiro, Gonzales and Haft will serve as co-showrunners.

Speaking about the new series (via Variety), Iungerich said: “Co-creating and running On My Block was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from day one.

“There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”

Freeridge is the fictional Los Angeles neighbourhood where On My Block is set, with the new series described as “more female driven” and following a new crew of friends “who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse”.

Netflix’s head of comedy, Tracey Pakosta, said: “While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of high school, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this On My Block spin-off.

“There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we’re grateful to continue this journey with Lauren, Eddie, Jeremy, Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.”

On My Block follows street-savvy friends Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) as they navigate their way through high-school in the rough inner city.

On My Block season four releases globally on Netflix on October 4, 2021.