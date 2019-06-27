‘On My Block’ stars are locked in pay negotiations with Netflix

They want a pay raise on par with the supporting cast of 13 Reasons Why

The four stars of On My Block are reportedly in negotiations with Netflix over raises that would multiply their per-episode fee more than tenfold. The teen dramedy, which was the streaming service’s most-binged show last year, was recently renewed for a third season.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco have been renegotiating their salaries with Netflix since May, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They each earned $20,000 per episode for the past two seasons of the show.

Sources told THR that the four actors are seeking raises that would take their pay to $218,000 per episode, or $1.75 million for the next eight-episode season. They’re looking for an offer on par to the salary of the supporting cast of 13 Reasons Why, the sources explained.

On My Block was the most-binged show of 2018, the streaming company revealed in December. The Netflix original boasted the highest watch-time-per-viewing session – a metric that reveals which shows viewers watched in a single sitting, according to The Wrap.

Since THR broke the news yesterday (June 26), fans have rallied behind the On My Block stars on social media. Film and television industry figures – some of them involved in Netflix projects – have also spoken out in support.

“PAY THEM,” actor and director Reagan Gomez insisted on Twitter. “On My Block was the most-binged show on Netflix in 2018. PAY THEM.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“Good for them,” tweeted Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee on Orange Is The New Black.

Good for them. 👊🏾 — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) June 26, 2019

Ashley Blaine Featherson, who stars as Joelle on Netflix’s Dear White People, also chimed in.