But where are Chandler and Rachel?

The cast of Friends have been celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary – with a couple of exceptions.

The classic sitcom began on September 22, 1994 and eventually ran for 236 episodes, ending in 2004.

Cast members Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) all went on Instagram to share their delight at the anniversary.

However, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) didn’t join in the celebrations, with Cox mocking their absence.

Cox posted jokey #seriouslyjen and #youtoomatthew hashtags after her more heartfelt message thanking fans. She wrote: “You’ve certainly been there for us.”

In fairness, neither Aniston or Perry are on Instagram. Perry is on Twitter, but is an infrequent poster.

LeBlanc said: “Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.” Kudrow wrote: “We might be in different places, but we are connected.”

Schwimmer wrote: “Thank you to all the fans out there! We couldn’t have done it without you.”

At a panel at Tribeca TV Festival in New York to mark Friends’ 25th birthday last week (September 13), creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane ruled out any reunion.

“The show was about that time in life when friends are your family,” said Kauffman. “It’s not going to beat what we did.”

Crane added: “We did the show we wanted to do. We got it right, and we put a bow on it.”

The show’s writers recently revealed the episodes they thought didn’t work, with Kauffman admitting she regretted Phoebe and Ryan (Charlie Sheen) suffering chickenpox on a romantic weekend break.

Despite the lack of new episodes for the past 15 years, Friends remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix. In August, it was named the most-streamed show in the UK for the second consecutive year.