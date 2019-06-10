One major character won’t be returning for the ‘Gavin & Stacey’ Christmas special

Sheridan Smith broke the news on Radio 2 this morning

With the first episode of Gavin & Stacey for almost a decade hitting our screens this Christmas, one fan-favourite won’t be making a return.

Sheridan Smith, who plays Rudi, the sister of James Corden’s Smithy, revealed this morning (June 10) that it doesn’t look like her character will feature.

When asked by Zoe Ball about whether she’d be involved, Smith said: “I wish. No, I’m not going to be in it, I think.’”

Rudi became a fan favourite thanks to a now-famous scene where she and Smithy rap the entirety of Estelle’s 2008 classic ‘American Boy’.

The sitcom’s return to our screens was first announced last month. In a statement, creators Corden and Ruth Jones said they decided to revive the show after the pair began talking about where the characters might find themselves in 2019.

Later, in an interview with The Times, Corden said he felt he “owed it to the characters” to check in on them almost a decade later.

“Let’s see what they’re doing,” said Corden. “We wanted to see if there was something there, and for a while we weren’t sure. Then, once there was, my feeling was, life’s too short. Fear is the absolute reason to do it.”

“This sounds ridiculously deep, but none of us are promised tomorrow. We’re here for a minute, so you have to try to do it all. I’d rather regret something than not do it.”