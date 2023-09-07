‘One Piece’ creator predicted fans would criticise Netflix adaptation

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda predicted fans would have some issues with the recently released Netflix adaptation.

The live-action series — which is based on Oda’s best-selling Manga of the same name (it later became a hit anime series) — follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the ultimate treasure: to become the next Pirate King.

The new show has generally been well-received by viewers and critics alike, but ahead of its release on August 31, Oda predicted that the more hardcore fans would not be happy with the end result.

In an open letter shared in July, Oda wrote: “It’s absurd that the idea of adapting One Piece to a live action was conceived seven years ago! How was it possible to transpose such a world into reality?

“It took a lot of work… the efforts of the actors, the reconstruction of buildings and costumes, realising the situations so that they could only work in live action, the dialogues… and the commitment of so many people who worked together was already in itself something beautiful.”

Oda went on to acknowledge that, once the show arrived, he was “sure that some will point the finger at that character that is missing, or that scene that was omitted, or the differences from the manga”, adding: “But I’m sure these criticisms will come from those who have love for One Piece.”

Oda himself admitted that “there were some lines” that he thought the manga’s main character, Luffy, wouldn’t have said, but after seeing the filmed scenes, he believed they worked due to the performance of lead star Iñaki Godoy.

In the open letter, he also revealed that production agreed to re-shoot “numerous scenes” because he “felt they weren’t good to put out into the world”.

In a four-star review of One Piece, NME wrote: “For hour-long episodes, One Piece rattles along at a sprightly pace, stacking drama points like teetering towers that all tumble in synchronised perfection. If it’s teen-friendly romps that virtually binge themselves you’re after, climb aboard and strap in tight.”