‘Only Murders In The Building’ renewed for season three

Hulu has renewed Only Murders In The Building for a third season.

Starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short as true crime fanatic trio Charles, Mabel and Oliver, the comedy-drama series returned for a second season last month.

Ahead of the release of the fourth episode on Tuesday (July 12), Hulu announced a third season is officially underway.

In a statement, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich, said: “Only Murders In The Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humour and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty and Selena’s work.

My neighbors have a special message for you all: #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding will return for Season 3! Now I just have to worry about who's next… I hope it's not me! pic.twitter.com/J8AeH6CpNO — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) July 11, 2022

“We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Created by Martin and Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy at the Golden Globes, while Martin and Short were both nominated for Best Actor In A Television Series.

The show’s second season features appearances from Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne, as the trio look to clear their name through their true crime podcast after being implicated in the death of Arconia Board President, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

Only Murders In The Building is available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.