Only Murders In The Building has returned for a third season on Disney+, bringing with it yet another eclectic soundtrack — you can find the full list of songs below.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the comedy-drama series follows unlikely trio Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as they investigate murders inside their apartment building for their true crime podcast.

In the show’s third season, guest stars include Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams.

A synopsis reads: “Season three finds Charles, Oliver and Mabel investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death.

“Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtain’s up!”

Only Murders In The Building soundtrack: every song in the hit series

At the time of writing (August 23), only four episodes of the third season have been released on Disney+, so more tracks are yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, you can find the full list of songs from the previous two seasons (and the already released tracks from season three) above.

In a four-star review of season three, NME wrote: “There’s ample meat on the bones of this mystery for our part-time gumshoes to hypothesise about – and enough for fans to form theories of their own too. In lesser hands, Only Murders… could have become just another statistic in the cosy crime boom; instead, we’re treated to a must-watch mystery romp.”

Only Murders In The Building was renewed for a third season in July last year midway through season two. Hulu and Disney+ are yet to announce, however, if the show will return for a fourth season.