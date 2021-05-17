Oprah Winfrey has shared the trailer for a new mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See, in partnership with Prince Harry.

The talk show host has teamed up with the former royal to interview high-profile guests about mental health, while talking about their own journeys as well.

“When it comes to mental health, we all have a story to share. In the United States alone, 1 in 5 people suffer from some form of mental illness,” Oprah wrote in a post on Instagram while sharing the trailer.

She continued: “And on any given day, YOU may not be feeling 100%. Which is why Prince Harry and I have partnered together for #TheMeYouCantSee.

“This trailer is just a glimpse of the powerful stories you’ll hear, from @ladygaga to @demar_derozan to other people from around the world whose names you may not know but whose brave stories will deeply resonate with you.

“Our hope is that you’ll watch the series and will be empowered to reach out to friends and have these conversations with grace and empathy.”

Guests on the show will include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Rashad Armstead and more. The Me You Can’t See was made with 14 accredited mental health professionals and organisations from around the world.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences, but our shared experience is that we are all human,” Prince Harry previously said in a statement obtained by the Huffington Post.

The Me You Can’t See premieres this Friday (May 21) on Apple TV+.