‘Orange Is The New Black’ cast reunite on Broadway

The cast of Orange Is The New Black shared a touching reunion last week when they came together in support of Uzo Aduba’s new Broadway show, Clyde’s.

Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols), Dascha Polanco (Dayanara Diaz), Adrienne C. Moore (Cindy Hayes), Danielle Brooks (Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson) and Laura Prepon (Alex Vause) appeared at Aduba’s (Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren) Clyde’s premiere on November 23. The cast – who appeared together in seven seasons of the hit Netflix show – embraced each other on the carpet and posed for photos.

“So thankful to be back on Broadway and proud to be part of this ensemble for a play that will make you feel, think and LAUGH. Swipe to see a mini reunion with some ladies,” Aduba wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for showing up and showing out!”

CLYDE'S OPENING NIGHT. 💃🏾 So thankful to be back on Broadway and proud to be part of this ensemble for a play that will make you feel, think and LAUGH. Swipe to see a mini reunion with some 🍊 ladies. Thank you for showing up and showing out! ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTMZC3EkPh — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 25, 2021

She plays the titular role of Clyde in the new Broadway production, which was penned by Pulitzer prize-winning author Lynn Nottage. The dramedy is set in a truck stop sandwich shop owned by Aduba’s character, who employs former prisoners.

Aduba won two Emmys for her portrayal of Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren in Orange Is The New Black, and more recently for her role as Shirley Chisholm on Mrs. America.

The final season of Orange aired in 2019, six years after it began its run on Netflix in 2013. It chronicled the fictional lives of female inmates at Litchfield prison, and received 16 Emmy Award nominations and four wins across its seven-season lifespan.