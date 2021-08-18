‘Orange Is the New Black’ star Laura Prepon reveals she left Scientology

Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon has revealed she has left Scientology.

The actor, who played Alex Vause in the hit drama series from 2013 to 2019, opened up in a new interview with People saying she had left the religion five years ago.

“I’m no longer practicing Scientology. I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child,” Prepon told the publication.

“I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.”

Prepon explained she now meditates alongside her husband Ben Foster. “We meditate daily and I’m really liking it, because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together,” she said.

Earlier this year, Seth Rogen revealed he once turned down Tom Cruise’s Scientology pitch.

“It was a slow sell,” Rogen began, remembering when Cruise started pitching him about the religion. “At first I was a little insulted when he didn’t bring it up because I was like: ‘Am I not good enough for him? Does he actually want to talk about comedy? Am I not good enough to be indoctrinated by this man?’

“But eventually – it was around when he had just been jumping on Oprah’s couch and kind of just acting generally strange in the media – he started to say that he felt the media was manipulating how he was coming across.”