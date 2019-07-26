‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator reveals which character she struggled killing off as final season airs

It might not be who you think, either

Orange Is the New Black creator Tara Herrmann has revealed which character she struggled with killing off the most.

The new admission comes as the seventh and final season of the show airs on Netflix today (July 26).

The executive producer spoke to HuffPost about the show’s most iconic moments so far, revealing that the death that she regrets the most is that of Tricia Miller in the show’s very first series.

Tara says that the death of the character (played by Madeleine Brewer) was “inevitable”, but that it was still a sad decision to have to make.

“I mean of course we were sad in season one, with the character of Tricia. We had written that character, we knew what her end was going to be, and then when we cast [Madeleine Brewer] and worked with her and the character developed, we did have a hard time moving forward with what was her inevitable ending,” Herrmann said.

She added: “But those are the stories that resonate, because you love them, and you’re rooting for them. They’re all really hard, but I don’t regret them, because of the stories we were able to tell through them.”

In advance of the airing of Season 7, Taylor Schilling – who stars as Piper Chapman in the show – revealed how she was getting ready to “say goodbye” to the role.

“It certainly is an end of an era,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Orange has been such a huge chapter in my life, personally and professionally.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to play this part of Piper,” she continued. “I’m excited to let Piper go and put her to rest beautifully as I’m sure Jenji [Kohan, creator] will do, and let her kind of live on in her own world, when that time comes.”