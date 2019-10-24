Original ‘American Horror Story’ star Dylan McDermott spotted on set for ‘AHS: 1984’

The ninth series of the show began last month

Original American Horror Story star Dylan McDermott has been spotted on set for new series AHS: 1984.

The sixth episode of the new series aired last night (October 23).

This leaves three episodes of the ninth series left, and it seems like McDermott could be returning before the end of the series.

As pointed out by Digital Spy, the star was spotted on set for the new series, sporting a hefty moustache.

As well as the original American Horror Story, McDermott has also appeared in Murder House, Asylum and last year’s Apocalypse).

Season 10 of AHS has already been commissioned despite creator Ryan Murphy having signed an exclusivity deal with Netflix for future original content.

The first episode of AHS: 1984 aired last month. In a review of the episode, NME’s Gary Ryan called the curtain raiser “a love letter to ’80s horror that puts the ‘camp’ in summer camp.”

“This is American Horror Story – which sometimes has a tendency to veer completely off the rails – so frankly, anything could happen.

One name who won’t be returning in AHS: 1984 is Jessica Lange, who revealed that she may also be done with TV completely.