Original ‘Cowboy Bebop’ anime series to stream on Netflix

The original Cowboy Bebop anime series is set to make its Netflix debut this month.

All 26 episodes of the 1998 series will arrive on the platform on October 21, Netflix revealed today (October 13).

The anime is being released ahead of its live-action remake, which will premiere on November 19. The upcoming show will see John Cho portray the lead character Spike Spiegel, who was voiced in the anime by Koichi Yamadera.

Watch the announcement video by Netflix below.

“For me, it’s a great surprise and honor that the Cowboy Bebop universe has thrived for over 20 years and will continue onward,” series director Shinichirō Watanabe said in a press statement.

In the anime, which blends sci-fi with adventure and comedy, Spiegel runs a spacefaring ragtag crew of bounty hunters that includes ex-cop Jet Black, con artist Faye Valentine, precocious hacker Radical Edward, or Ed, and a corgi dog named Ein.

The upcoming remake is co-produced by Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. “Cowboy Bebop is an important work for me. I have long anticipated a live-action version,” Watanabe said. “I can feel the strong respect it has toward the anime.”

Watanabe also praised Cho for “skilfully taking on the role” of Spiegel in the remake.

“There are also many settings and developments that can only be pulled off in a live-action series,” he continued. “I hope that both people who love Cowboy Bebop and those who are new to the title can enjoy this new series!”

Cho will be joined by Mustafa Shakir (playing Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), Alex Hassell (Vicious), and Elena Satine (Julia). See the cast in first images of the remake here.