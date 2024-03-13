Original red Power Ranger launching clothing line featuring Hitler quotes

An original Power Ranger actor is launching a clothing line featuring quotes from Adolf Hitler.

Austin St. John, best known for playing Jason Lee Scott, the original Red Ranger in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, recently announced that he will be launching a line of merchandise.

The new line is set to feature quotes from prominent historical figures, “from the great ones to the infamous and terrible ones”. Speaking on a podcast episode of Toon’d In With Jim Cummings last month, St. John explained the choice to include quotes from Hitler.

Advertisement

“I’m building a ‘Warrior’ line, where I will go back in history from pre-Greek days, as far back as I can,” the actor said.

Hmmm? I think some people should have publicists. 😬 Dear me… — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) March 11, 2024

Rogue Red Ranger has an entire new meaning. Okay I’ll stop now. 😬 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) March 12, 2024

“I’m gonna have famous quotes from warriors of all ilks, including the terrible ones. Hitler was, you know, a demon on steroids, but he had some pretty good one-liners. So everybody from the great ones to the infamous and terrible ones.”

Hitler was the dictator of Germany from 1933 until 1945, notorious for leading the Nazi Party, initiating World War II and perpetrating the Holocaust.

St. John continued to explain: “The point is to look to our past, to leaders both good and terrible and take from them what you can.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, St. John’s former Power Rangers co-star Kimberly Hart, who played the Pink Ranger, took to X to share her opinion on the line.

Hart wrote: “Hmmm? I think some people should have publicists. Dear me…”

She then clarified what she meant by the disapproving comment with: “Rogue Red Ranger has an entire new meaning. Okay I’ll stop now.”