It doesn’t look like Orlando Bloom will be appearing in Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV series

"They've probably got a 19 year-old kid who's ready to go"

Orlando Bloom doesn’t think that he’ll be appearing in Amazon’s forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

Addressing the possibility of appearing in the follow-up to the blockbuster film franchise during a summer press tour at the Television Critics Association, Bloom was promoting his new Amazon fantasy series Carnival Row, alongside co-star Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row creator Travis Beacham and showrunner Marc Guggenheim.

“It’s funny, I remember being on set with [director] Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now and he was saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny to think about when they want to do a remake of Lord of the Rings,” he told those in attendance. “We were in the midst of this remarkable shoot, and I was like, ‘Never going to happen, never going to happen!'”

Laughing, he added: “Here I am working for Amazon and they’re re-doing it.”

Admitting that he thinks it’s “great” that the streaming service is taking on the series, Bloom however doesn’t think he’ll be asked to appear in it.

“I don’t know how they’re going to approach it. I haven’t had any conversations about that but I felt like I have done everything that…” he trailed off, before adding that while reappearing in Jackson’s The Hobbit films made a lot of sense to him, he’s not so sure about coming back again.

“I like to think of myself as ageless but…I don’t know where I would fit in that world, really,” he admitted. “If you’re saying there’s Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19 year-old kid who’s ready to go.”

On Saturday, Amazon unveiled the creative team for the series, which is set to begin production in 2020. Showrunners include J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s J.A. Bayona will direct the first two episodes.

Meanwhile, the anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series has reportedly lined up its first cast member.

According to Variety, Australian actress Markella Kavenagh will take on the role of Tyra – an entirely new character who is entirely separate from JRR Tolkien’s beloved books.