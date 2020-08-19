Orlando Bloom on ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV show: “It’s not a remake, and that’s good thing”

Orlando Bloom has said that the upcoming Lord Of The Rings TV adaptation is “not a remake” of the hit film trilogy, which he believes to be “a good thing”.

The actor, who portrayed Legolas in the big screen fantasy series, revealed in a recent Collider interview that he’d been given the chance to speak to a producer on the anticipated Amazon series.

“I had a few questions for him to begin with… and then I was like, ‘You know, I don’t need to know any more’,” he said in the video chat, which you can watch below.

“It’s not, obviously, it’s not a remake. It’s actually not based on The Fellowship or any of that. So I think it could be really, really interesting from that perspective,” Bloom added.

“I remember being on set with Peter Jackson and him saying, ‘Can you imagine the day when they do a remake of this movie?’ And I was like [looks flabbergasted]. And then of course here we are, 20 years later, but it’s not a remake.”

He continued: “The Lord Of The Rings is a title for a world. But I think it’s going to be interesting from that perspective – because if it was a remake I would be like, ‘Are you going to take us back into Hobbiton?’

“It was such an informative time, it had such an impact so it’s different what’s coming and I think that’s a good thing.”

Production began on the Lord Of The Rings TV show earlier this year, but was suspended back in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, Will Poulter explained to NME that scheduling conflicts had resulting in him stepping down from his unspecified role in the series. Elsewhere, Elijah Wood – who played Frodo Baggins in the LOTR films – expressed his desire to make a cameo on the show.

“If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing, then yes,” Wood said. “Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there.”