Oscar Isaac in talks to play Moon Knight in new Marvel series

Oscar Isaac has been tapped to play the lead role in Marvel‘s Moon Knight.

The series, set to mark a collaboration between Marvel and Disney+, is eyeing up the Dune star to play the titular hero, according to Deadline.

Moon Knight is described as “a mercenary who has numerous alter egos”, including cab driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steven Grant. The character’s most memorable vocation is the human conduit for Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Advertisement

The Moon Knight series is set to be developed and led, writing-wise, by The Umbrella Academy boss Jeremy Slater. The show is reportedly now searching for a director.

Marvel has not commented on the potential casting decision, and the production timeline remains undetermined.

Oscar Isaac will next be starring in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune remake, opposite Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and more.

The actor has also been cast in Francis and the Godfather as Francis Ford Coppola, the director of the 1972 classic, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal as producer Robert Evans.

Marvel have recently announced a new slate of projects, including a new Disney+ series focusing on Ms Marvel, with newcomer Iman Vellani cast as the MCU’s first Muslim hero.

Advertisement

Coming up next in terms of Marvel projects at Disney+, fans can look forward to WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany returning as Scarlet Witch and Vision later this year.

Anthony Mackie also shared an update on Falcon and the Winter Soldier last month, with a photo confirming production had resumed on the Disney+ series, co-starring Sebastian Stan.