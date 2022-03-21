Oscar Isaac says his British accent in Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ was his idea

Oscar Isaac has said his British accent in Moon Knight wasn’t originally in the script.

The American actor plays a mercenary suffering with dissociative identity disorder in the upcoming Marvel series. Along with the personalities of mercenary Marc Spector and vigilante Moon Knight, one of them is a British man named Steven Grant.

Isaac’s British take on Grant however wasn’t originally pitched by Marvel, with the actor convincing Marvel boss Kevin Feige to go with his interpretation.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Isaac said: “It wasn’t necessarily written that way at all. And so I thought, ‘OK, well, let me see what Kevin says about this.’ And so I had a meeting with Kevin, I said, ‘This is how I’d want to do it.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, OK, go for it.’

“And it’s funny, because afterwards he told me they didn’t know what the hell I was doing. And they weren’t sure it was going to work at all. But you know, in the end I’m glad we did that, because everyone says it kind of makes the show.”

Alongside Isaac, Moon Knight stars Ethan Hawke as religious zealot villain Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly.

A synopsis for the show reads: “The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.”

Moon Knight is Isaac’s third role with a Marvel property, following 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse where he played villain Apocalypse and his voice role of Miguel O’Hara in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Moon Knight is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on March 30, 2022.