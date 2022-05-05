Oscar Isaac says there’s “no official plans” for ‘Moon Knight’ season two

Oscar Isaac has discussed the possibility of a second season for Marvel’s Moon Knight, confirming there’s “no official plans”.

The Disney+ series released its final sixth episode earlier this week (May 4), where Isaac plays a mercenary suffering from dissociative identity disorder.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about whether Marc Spector and Steven Grant’s story will continue in future seasons, Isaac said: “There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is.”

The actor however is open to reprising the role, adding: “That being said, I love being Steven. I just love it. It’s just like, physically, it’s so much fun to be him.

“So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense. I’d be happy to be part of it.”

Alongside Isaac, Moon Knight stars Ethan Hawke as religious zealot villain Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly.

Marvel’s next series to be released is Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. The first episode is scheduled to be released on Disney+ on June 8.

Marvel Studios recently released Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi. In a three-star review of the film, NME wrote: “This is a film that rolls with slapstick horror – somersaulting through sadness, comedy, scares and a story pitched somewhere between Fantasia and the last Ratchet And Clank video game.

“Somehow, Raimi – with strong, grounded turns from Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen – just about keeps the film from running too far off the rails. There’s a thin line between fan-service and… Space Jam 2. Though Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a franchise eating itself, it’s a meta-meal that’s mostly fun, scary, visually bombastic and mad.”