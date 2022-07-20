‘Outnumbered’ child stars reunite for “family” photo: “Look how grown up they all are”

The child stars of Outnumbered have reunited for a “family” photo, prompting an emotional response from fans.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez – who played the Brockman family’s children, Jake, Ben and Karen, respectively – recently got together to take the snap, 15 years after their screen debuts.

Drew-Honey posted the image on his Instagram account on Saturday (July 16), writing in the caption: “Family. #Grateful.”

Advertisement

“It’s genuinely heartwarming to see pics of you guys growing up over the years,” replied one fan.

Another wrote: “Look how grown up they all are!”

Outnumbered, which also starred Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner as parents Pete and Sue, ran for six series between 2007 and 2014, with the family reuniting for a Christmas special in 2016.

In the same year, creator Andy Hamilton hinted that the show would likely return for a number of specials in the future.

“Our plan is to pop in every couple of years and see how the family is getting on,” he told The Telegraph.

Advertisement

“You learn not to think too far ahead, but who knows? Many years down the line there’ll be an episode where Karen becomes a grandmother.”

Dennis previously called for a reunion of the sitcom, although with an added twist.

“I really liked making it, and I’d be very happy to do some more,’ he told Radio Times. “Maybe in 20 years when the children are looking after us. That would be a great format.

“I think it was one of those sitcoms that acknowledged how difficult it is to bring up kids and what an unholy mess it is, quite often,” he said. “That stuff is confusing and confused. The number of people who have come up to me and said, ‘You are basically telling me the story of my own life.'”

He added: “But I would like to say that I’m a much better father than I appear to be on Outnumbered.”

The series won three awards at the 2009 British Comedy Awards, including Best Sitcom, Best British Comedy and Best Female Newcomer for Marquez.