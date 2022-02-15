Owen Wilson confirms return for ‘Loki’ season two

Owen Wilson has confirmed that he will return for season two of Loki.

Wilson confirmed that he will be reprising his role as TVA agent Mobius in the Disney+ Marvel series during WIRED’s “Auto-Complete Interview (which you can watch below). In the interview, Wilson answered the most Googled questions about himself.

When asked “is Owen Wilson coming back to Loki?” the actor was initially hesitant to respond before confirming he would in fact be returning.

“Yes, he is coming back to Loki,” Wilson replied to the question.

“And I think we’re gonna start filming that pretty soon. I had a great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.”

Loki season two was confirmed during the final episode of season one, with one scene showing a stamp on Loki’s case file that read: “Loki will return in season 2.”

Actor Tom Hiddleston responded to news of the show’s renewal last year. “I am so grateful that we got to do season one, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this,” he told Marvel.com. “I am so excited by the possibilities.

“We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.”

Production on season two is due to begin in 2022. A release date has yet to be announced for the new episodes.