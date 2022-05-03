‘Ozark’ finale voted worst ever episode by viewers

Ozark’s final episode has earned the lowest audience rating in the show’s history.

The final episode, titled ‘A Hard Way To Go’, released last week and has since earned a 6.8 audience rating out of 10 on IMDb. The next lowest episode is ‘Kaleidoscope’ from the first season which holds a rating of 7.5.

In the finale, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) is killed by Camila Elizondro (Veronica Falcon) as payback for murdering Javi.

As it appears Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) might have the evidence he needs to lock away the Byrde family after finding Ben’s ashes, he’s then confronted by a shotgun-wielding Jonah (Skylar Gaertner). As the screen cuts to black, a gunshot rings out – implying Sattem has been shot dead.

Viewers have been left divided by the finale. “I’m genuinely so disappointed with the Ozark finale it hurts,” one viewer wrote. “It just didn’t feel like the ending of the series and it feels really off to me.”

Another wrote: “To the critics saying that #Ozark finale was one of the best finales ever, are y’all on crack or something? Did we watch the same show?”

Some however appreciated the bleak execution. “That Ozark ending was just perfect,” one viewer wrote. “The show not having a slam-bang finale and having a slow burn instead was the very ethos on which it was built.

“The theme persisted… that the world is an unfair place, no matter what you feel about it.”

You can check out more reactions below:

Ozark finale is the worst thing ever like I’m pretty sure this is how game of thrones stans felt. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 3, 2022

To the critics saying that #Ozark finale was one of the best finales ever, are y'all on crack or something? Did we watch the same show?? Wtf was that??? — Alfie Amaya (@fonsythesnowman) April 29, 2022

i’m genuinely so disappointed with the ozark finale it hurts, it just didn’t feel like the ending of the series and it feels really off to me — carolina ☂︎ (@THERUM0R) April 29, 2022

Everybody trashing the Ozark ending is crazy!!! Great show and great Finale. Yes i hate what went down but damn not every ending can be happy!!! #OzarkSeason4 #ozark — BamaJamma_RTR (@ajmilam73) April 30, 2022

I am perfectly fine with being in the minority here; I loved the #Ozark finale. It was the perfect ending to an incredible series.

Ozark's entire story driven by these strong, complex, driven, and unforgettable characters. pic.twitter.com/EnrBkV2UqI — Twenty Twenty Who?! (@viva_larriva) May 1, 2022

That #Ozark ending was just perfect.

The show not having a slam-bang finale and having a slow burn instead was the very ethos on which it was built.

The theme persisted… that the world is an unfair place, no matter what you feel about it. Hatsoff @batemanjason — Muad'Dib (@rodgichana) April 29, 2022

In a four-star review of season four part two, NME‘s Alex Flood described the final episodes as a “twisty, turny farewell that’ll keep you guessing to the very end.”

Ozark’s fourth and final season is available on Netflix.