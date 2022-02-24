‘Ozark’ season four part two trailer confirms April release date

Netflix has confirmed that the second batch of episodes in Ozark‘s fourth season will be released on April 29 – you can watch a trailer below.

The concluding seven episodes of the show’s final season will arrive almost three months after the first part released in January, picking up as Ruth (Julia Garner) seeks vengeance following the murder of her cousin Wyatt.

The ominous trailer, which primarily centres on Ruth, teases: “The end arrives sooner than you think.”

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Chris Mundy said the second part of season four will pick up directly after the prior episode’s events. “We pick up right away,” Mundy said. “We would be cheating everybody if we jumped past the emotional place we were in [at the end of the episode].”

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, who find themselves wrapped up in a money laundering operation in the Ozarks, Missouri after a scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong.

The show has received 32 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in total, with Bateman winning Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series in 2019, while Garner has won two awards consecutively for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2019 and 2020.

In NME’s four-star review of Ozark season four part one, it reads: “Season three was a highpoint – and its cliffhanger genuinely stunning. Season four part one keeps up that momentum, but occasionally runs out of ideas.

“It’s all about setting up the show’s final fling – which, thanks to a few late twists, looks like a must-watch. Who knows, maybe the Byrdes will survive their relocation after all.”

Ozark season four part two is released on Netflix on April 29.