Ozzy Osbourne supports wife Sharon after ‘The Talk’ racism row

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his support for his wife Sharon after she left The Talk after 11 years this month amid a racism row.

Sharon left her role as co-host on the US chat show this week (March 26) following an on-air debate about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

According to the show’s network CBS, Osbourne decided to leave the show after a review into the March 10 episode. The review found in part that her behaviour towards her co-hosts “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”.

Underwood accused Osbourne of giving “validation” to “racist views” in her support of Piers Morgan after the former Good Morning Britain host said he did not believe Meghan Markle’s revelation in a recent high-profile Oprah Winfrey interview that she once had suicidal thoughts.

Osbourne reacted strongly to Underwood’s accusations, saying that she felt she was “about to be put in the electric chair”.

As the fallout from Osbourne’s exit continues, husband Ozzy has now publicly declared his support for Sharon. Taking to Instagram, Ozzy shared a photo of the pair with his hand cupped to his ear, along with the caption: “I can’t f*cking hear you! #TeamSharon.”

Following Sharon’s exit from The Talk, CBS released a statement via Deadline, which read: “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

The Talk is currently on hiatus and will resume broadcasting on April 12.

In recent weeks, Osbourne has also denied using racist and homophobic slurs towards her co-hosts on The Talk after claims emerged against her earlier this week.