‘Pachinko’: Youn Yuh-jung fights for her destiny in new trailer

Apple TV+ has dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming K-drama series Pachinko.

The clip begins with the birth of a baby in rural South Korea, before we find out that the baby is Sunja, the matriarch of the family the series will centre around. Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung (Parasite) and Kim Min-ha star as the elderly and teenage Sunja, respectively.

“A child is coming. She will thrive,” a voiceover says over Sunja’s introduction. “And through her, a family will endure.” The trailer then embarks on Sunja’s journey as a Korean immigrant to Japan in the 20th century, as she crosses paths with a number of key figures along the way, portrayed by Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha and more.

Advertisement

The forthcoming series is an adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name. The show is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on March 25 with its first three episodes, followed by weekly instalments every Friday thereafter.

Following the trials and tribulations of Korean immigrants in turn-of-the-century Japan unfolding over four generations, the new Apple TV+ series will also feature a star-studded supporting cast of South Korean and Japanese actors, including Jung Eun-chae, Jung Woong-in, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami.

The TV adaption of Pachinko was written and executive produced by The Terror’s Soo Hugh. Meanwhile, the series will be executive produced and directed by filmmakers Kogonada (Columbus) and Justin Chon (Blue Bayou, the Twilight series), both having helmed four episodes each.

In a previous interview with Esquire Korea, Lee Min-ho had spoken about his experience portraying Hansu on the upcoming drama series, and his resolve to reflect “the male image from that era”. “I wanted to be true to the character,” he said. “So I tried to focus on how desperate they were to survive in that period [of time].”