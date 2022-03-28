‘Pachinko’’s Lee Min-ho to star in new K-drama alongside Gong Hyo-jin

Pachinko star Lee Min-ho is set to star in a new K-drama titled Ask The Stars with Gong Hyo-jin.

Earlier today (March 28), South Korean news outlet XSportsNews reported that the Pachinko actor has been cast as the male lead of upcoming romantic-comedy Ask The Stars. Joining him will be actress Gong Hyo-jin, who is known for her roles in hits like Jealousy Incarnate (2016) and When The Camellia Blooms (2019).

The upcoming series will revolve round an astronaut and tourist, who meet and fall in love while the latter visits a space station. Lee is set to play OB-GYN Gong Ryong, who crosses paths with Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim (Gong). The drama is set to premiere some time in 2023.

Ask The Stars will be helmed by director Park Shin-woo, who is known for his work on It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) and Lovestruck in the City (2020-21). Meanwhile, the series will be penned by screenwriter Seo Sook-hyang (Wok Of Love). Notably, both Park and Set had previously teamed up with Gong on Jealousy Incarnate back in 2016.

Gong’s upcoming role in Ask The Stars will be the 41-year-old actress’ first acting project since 2019. Meanwhile, Lee is currently starring in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel Pachinko as Koh Hansu, a Korean businessman in Japan with dubious connections.

Over the weekend, fellow Pachinko actor Jin Ha issued an apology regarding his now-deleted blog “Korean Flowers in Bloom”, where he uploaded as many as 90 photographs of middle-aged and elderly Korean women in 2010 and 2011. “It was a breach of privacy for the elder women, and many of my captions were inappropriate. I deeply regret my actions, and I apologize for them,” wrote the actor.