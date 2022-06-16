‘Pachinko’ Season 2 will be “even heavier” than the first, says star Kim Min-ha

Pachinko star Kim Min-ha has opened up about what the second season of the Apple TV+ K-drama has in store for viewers.

In a new interview with Deadline, the South Korean actress teased what viewers can expect from the much-anticipated continuation of the hit K-drama series. Kim played the teenaged version of the shows main character Kim Sunja, whose adult version is portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung.

“[Sunja will] become stronger, even though there are so many burdens on her shoulders,” Kim hinted. “It’s about the story of her, continued from Season 1… even heavier, but still, there’s joy.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, showrunner Soo Hugh revealed that the show will take “a little bit of a time jump” for the second season, while teasing that viewers will get to follow the characters as they face the hardships of World War II.

On the other hand, Korean-American actor Jin Ha, who stars as businessman Solomon Baek, hints that his character might face a story arc that won’t be from the source material, but instead something “completely new”.

“I think we are seeing him question his preconceived notions of what success looked like when we meet him at the beginning of the season, and I’m rooting for him to find a healthier and less toxic idea of success,” Ha said. “But I leave it to the skilled brains of the writers and Soo.”