Paddy Considine cast as King Viserys Targaryen in ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

Paddy Considine will play the role of King Viserys Targaryen in the anticipated Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon, HBO has confirmed.

The British actor, 47, will tackle the lead role in the forthcoming series, which is set some 300 years before the events of the iconic TV series.

It is based on George R.R. Martin’s companion novel Fire & Blood, which focuses on the rise of House Targaryen, which ruled across Westeros for centuries.

Considine’s character is described as “a warm, kind and decent man” who aims to take the throne “to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.”

Advertisement

Hinting at drama in the series, the description added: “But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.”

The character is reportedly chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen.

HBO’s return to Westeros will be overseen by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal – with the latter writing the pilot script that lead to HBO giving a straight-to-series order.

Miguel Sapochnik, who memorably directed some of Game of Thrones‘ most memorable episodes including The Battle of the Bastards and The Long Night, is set to direct the pilot episode and several other episodes throughout the first season.

He will also serve as co-showrunner of with Condal on the 10-episode run.

It is yet to be confirmed when production may begin, or other cast announcements will follow.